Madhya Pradesh: Government approves funds for the road linking Jaora-Sitamau with Alot-Agar

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): An amount of Rs 12.2 crore has been sanctioned for a 16-km-long road to link Jaora-Sitamau road with Alot-Agar road. The tender process for the road has started.

Not to be mentioned, Jaora is a junction in terms of road transport. To improve rural connectivity, many cement-concrete roads have been constructed in Jaora and Alot Assembly constituencies in the past 4-5 years.

MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey said that he was making efforts to get this road constructed from the village on Javra-Sitamau road to Hatpipliya on Agar Road via Netawali, Gondidharsi, Gothda and Bandwa. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved it, he added. Two high-level bridges will be built on the Maleni river between Bandwa-Gothda and on the Pingla river between Gondidharsi and Gothda.

The tender process for the same will be started soon. Work of another road from Dhodhar to Rola via Moyakheda and Moria is underway. The route will be connected to four-lane, i.e. Jaora-Nayagaon Fourlane, Jaora-Sitamau Road and Jaora-Alot-Agar Road will all be connected. This will reduce the distance by 50 km. Government is also keen on industry expansion in the area. Recently, tenders have been floated for developing a multi-product industry complex in the Sugarmill complex.