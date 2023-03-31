Madhya Pradesh: Goons beat up cab driver, snatch wallet from him in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Four goons beat up an Ola cab driver and snatched his wallet, the police said on Friday.

According to reports, the quartet hired an Ola cab and stopped it near Sarla farmhouse that lies in an isolated place. They then beat up the driver Pawan Kumar Gaud, resident of Bhitarwar and escaped with his wallet.

Nevertheless, the driver caught hold of one of the looters with the help of pedestrians and informed the police about it.

A police team rushed to the spot and arrested the purse snatcher. The police are searching for three others.

The police said Gaud told the police that the cab had been booked in the name of Krishna Bainsla.

According to the driver, when he reached the officers’ mess near Sarla farmhouse, he met two persons.

They told him to go to Dandaurya where their sister-in-law was waiting for them. Gaud further said the duo took him to an isolated place where two other persons were standing. They also sat in the vehicle and hit him in the heat, Gaud said, adding that they took away his wallet containing Rs 5,300, PAN card and Aadhar Card.

By the time he could get out of the vehicle, the three goons had run away, but he caught one of them with the help of some pedestrians, Gaud said.

On getting information about the loot, superintendent of police Rajesh Chandel rushed to Gola Ka Mandir police station and directed the policemen to bring the three other looters to book.

