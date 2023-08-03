Madhya Pradesh: Golden Jubilee Of MP State Agricultural Marketing Board Celebrated In Dhar

FPJ

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): To mark golden jubilee of MP State Agricultural Marketing Board, a special event was organised at Krishi Upaj Mandi Dhar on Thursday. SDM Roshni Patidar, municipal president Neha Bodane, former MLA Karan Singh Pawar, former Mandi president Narendra Mandloi, former (BJP) district president Anant Kumar Agarwal and others graced the event. Chief guests emphasised on the contribution of farmers, traders, labourers in the development of Krishi Upaj Mandi.

Many traders, farmers, retired officials, employees and labourers were felicitated for their excellent services at Mandi premises. A plantation drive was also taken up by mandi committee secretary and public representatives at sub-mandi Kesur and Bagari.

The event was conducted by motivational speaker and anchor Rajesh Sharma while Krishi Upaj Mandi Committee secretary Kishore Kumar Nargowan proposed vote of thanks.

