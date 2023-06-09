 Madhya Pradesh: Gokuldas School Teachers Undergo Training In Khargone
Teachers were also explained management of stress and time during working hours.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers of Gokuldas Public School in Khargone were trained under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for School Education by Delhi teacher and soft skills trainer Reeti Malhotra on Thursday.

Malhotra taught teachers how to manage a classroom, introduce creative teaching strategies in teaching style and upgrade teaching style. Teachers were also explained management of stress and time during working hours.

Trainer said that NEP wants a teacher to include critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, information, technology and others in teaching style. She also taught teachers on ways to use the internet. Principal Mandla Vedvati was present along with teachers in the workshop. The programme was coordinated by Aarti Tiwari and vote of thanks was proposed by Jayendra Sagore.

