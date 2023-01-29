Madhya Pradesh: Gokuldas School celebrates R-Day along with Basant Panchami

FP Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A programme to celebrate Republic Day along with Basant Panchami was organised at Gokuldas Public School in Khargone. The chief guest was industrialist and social worker Kamlesh Bhandari. Similarly, Rotary Club member Basant Agarwal was present as a special guest. Chief guest Bhandari said that Republic Day is celebrated as a national festival in India. On this day every Indian pays tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting lamp and worshipping goddess Saraswati. After this, a flag-hoisting ceremony was concluded. A skit on unity in diversity was presented by the students of the school. Student Garima Goyal presented the dignity of Republic Day and delivered a detailed presentation on it. On this occasion, school director Ashok Mahajan, chairperson Sarita Mahajan, principal Brajesh Kanungo and vice principal Mandla Vedvati were also present.