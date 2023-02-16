Madhya Pradesh: Get sickle cell test, blood donation done on b’day, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel addressed an awareness programme on blood donation and sickle cell anaemia here at the Testing Camp in Shaheed Bhima Nayak College, Barwani on Thursday.

Addressing the programme, Governor Patel urged people to celebrate birthday by getting sickle cell diagnosed and treated. This is a good initiative and everyone should begin sickle cell test and donate blood on their birthday.

Patel said that sickle cell disease is genetic and serious that occurs from parents to kids and due to ignorance, sometimes children even die. Therefore, we should ensure that pregnant mothers are compulsorily tested for sickle cell at health centres.

If the mother is found positive, she should be given special counselling and said that the child born to her will require special diet and treatment. If the expectant mother is sickle cell positive, she should get the sickle cell test done for the baby at the time of birth. If the child also comes positive, then special care should be taken of the food and drink of the child. This disease can be controlled to a great extent by proper treatment and diet.

The Governor said that sickle cell test should be done compulsorily in government hospitals. Along with that, children in hostels, ashrams and in Anganwadis should also be screened for sickle cell. If the children test positive, their parents should also be tested at their homes. This will mean that screening will increase because people do not hesitate to come to get tested.

Since Barwani district is tribal-dominated, there is high possibility of sickle cell patients, therefore people will have to be made aware of sickle cell by increasing investigation in the district. It can be solved only through awareness.