Madhya Pradesh: Germany based IT professional, his family booked for dowry harassment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case of dowry harassment was registered against a man and his family members at Women police station, on ThursdayThe victim had also complained against the accused in Germany as well.

Police said that the victim Prachi complained against her husband Rohit Dubey and in-laws Raman Dubey and Rajni Dubey.

She told police in her complaint that in 2019 she got married to Rohit. Her parents gave dowry in her marriage along with gold and silver ornaments and cash of Rs 2 lakh. After marriage she shifted to Bhopal.

She alleged that after marriage her in-laws took all her ornaments ostensibly for safe keeping.

Police said that in April, 2019, Prachi and Rohit shifted to Pune for their jobs in an IT Company. In Pune, Rohit started smoking and drinking, to which Prachi objected. Prachi told police that Rohit's family members had hidden the fact from her that Rohit drank and smoked.

Prachi told police that in March 2020, they shifted to Germany after getting jobs. There, Rohit assaulted her suspecting her of having an affair. In December 2020 , she came to India and told Rohit's parents about their son's behaviour. Instead of supporting her, her in-laws told her that as she was a woman she must follow her husband. They told her that if she wanted her husband to behave well with her, she should bring more dowry. She also alleged that her in-laws also assaulted her and tortured her mentally.

Police said Prachi again went back to Germany and in May 2021, Rohit came home in an inebriated state and assaulted Prachi. She tolerated this but when Rohit assaulted her again after two days, Prachi called the German police at their home.

Police warned Rohit to remain away from Prachi for 14 days and later the German court there ordered Rohit to remain away from Prachi for 6 months, said police.

Prachi came back to India in September and since then her in-laws and husband who is in Germany are pressuring her to settle the case.

Prachi told police that she did not want to live with her husband any more due to the repeated assaults.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:39 AM IST