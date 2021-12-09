Madhya Pradesh: Cops announce reward of Rs 5K on each of 12 accused of infamous Rs 96-lakh bank scam

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur police on Thursday announced reward of Rs 5,000 on each of the 12 accused involved in the infamous Rs 96-lakh scam at the rural bank here in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district.

According to Sardarpur police, a total of 21 accused were involved in the scam and nine have already been arrested, including Kailashchandra Arya, 59, then bank manager and the kingpin in a fraud case, while a search for the other 12 is on.

Sardarpur sub-divisional officer (Police) Ramsingh Meda said that, besides the reward on the 12 accused, the administration is all set to seize their properties, as well.

Those who are still out of police reach include Tulsibai, wife of Ramesh Kumawat; Punjibai, wife of Munnalal Kumawat; Himmatram, son of Premchandra Kumawat; Kalu, son of Nandu Bhil; Ganpat, son of Punaji Kumawat; Dinesh, son of Kashiram Kumawat; Harinarayan, son of Balu Kumawat; Gendalal, son of Narasimhan Kumawat; Balu, son of Tolaram Kumawat; Bhuribai, wife of Suhagmal Kumawat; and Babulal, son of Laxman Kumawatóall residents of Bhangarh villageóand Motilal, son of Lunaji Bhil, a resident of Ahmed village.

Earlier, the scam was revealed after bank officials submitted a memorandum to the Sardarpur SDOP demanding an investigation into the financial irregularities revealed here at the bank. Subsequently, SDOP directed Rajgarh police station to register a case against the then branch manager and 18 farmers.

According to information, in 2015, the then branch manager, Kailashchandra Arya, posted at Rajgarh, along with 18 farmers of Bhangarh, forged loan papers on the basis of bogus account-khasra copies on Kisan Credit Cards and fake record documents. Kisan credit loans of Rs 96 lakh were sanctioned by the bank based on these bogus documents. It was found that some brokers connived with farmers and prepared bogus papers to show more land to get more loans.

After preliminary investigations, the involvement of 19 people, including the then bank manager, was found. On the basis of the probe, an FIR was registered against them on September 12. The police registered a case under sections 304, 467, 468, 469, 470,471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Bangle seller who was thrashed in Indore denies molestation charge

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 10:38 PM IST