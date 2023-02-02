Madhya Pradesh: GDC professor attached to Indore suspended

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Rakesh Parmar, assistant professor at Khandwa Girls College, has been suspended by the Department of Higher Education.

He had been the subject of a departmental investigation for the previous two months. He was attached to the Divisional Office of the Higher Education Department in Indore during this time.

According to the investigation, Dr Parmar used to instigate girl students for his own purposes. He used to use unparliamentary language when speaking to female professors and was tarnishing the college's image by spreading false information on social media. The college administration had demanded that he be punished.

Veeran Singh Bhalavi, the under-secretary of the Higher Education Department, issued a suspension letter to attached assistant professor Dr Rakesh Parmar in the AD office of Indore on Monday.

Earlier, on December 3, 2022 and January 4, 2023, the college administration filed complaints against Dr Parmar with the Higher Education Department.

The complaint made serious allegations against him, alleging that he used to instigate the college (girl) students. In college, he use derogatory language toward his female professors and used to smear the college's image by spreading false information through social media and newspapers.

The Higher Education Department found these allegations to be true, and they immediately suspended and assigned him to the Government PG College of Alirajpur.

The order issued by the under-secretary clarifies that the investigation of the complaints received against Dr Parmar was found to be correct.

The order states that Dr Parmar's actions are in violation of Rule 3 of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965. As a result, the state government suspends Dr Rakesh Parmar with immediate effect, in accordance with sub-rules 1 and 2 of Rule 9 of the MP Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules 1966, and relocates his headquarters to Government PG College Alirajpur. Dr Parmar will be eligible for subsistence allowance during the suspension period, according to the rules.

In response, assistant professor Dr Parmar claims that everything is going wrong. A person engaged in corrupt and unethical behaviour will do anything to save himself. I'm not scared of these things because they were bound to happen; it just took a while.

