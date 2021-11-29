Madhya Pradesh: Gas Authority of India Limited holds health camp, distributes medicines

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The 16th free general health, maternal and child, eye screening camp was organised under the joint aegis of National Youth Foundation (NYF) and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) at Raghogarh on Sunday.

Sarpanch Narendra Singh and National Youth Foundation project compiler Surendra Rajput inaugurated the camp. More than 260 people availed of the check up during the camp. Tests related to eye, nose, ear-throat, teeth, diabetes, blood pressure, general health and heart were conducted free of cost.

Rajput said that the foundation’s team is going from doors to door to spread awareness among people about health and corona vaccination. Masks and medicines were distributed to the people. A total of 24 such camps are to be organised in panchayats in Guna, he added.

Senior Dr Rahul Ranjan and Niaz ul Haq (MBBS), Dr Shweta Mishra (Dentist), Shivangi Mishra Audiologist (ENT), Dr Arun Kumar, Anshika and Manisha (Optom) and other specialists were present.

