Madhya Pradesh: Garoth, Bhanpura To Vote Today

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Voting will be held in Garoth and Bhanpura assembly constituencies on Friday through 271 polling centres. Voting material was distributed to polling parties at Government College, Garoth on Thursday.

Under the guidance of returning officer Ravindra Parmar, polling parties were dispatched to the polling stations. Ten pink polling booths, one Divyang and 65 model polling booths have been established.

As many as five polling parties were sent to polling stations with police arrangements. Garoth police station in-charge Uday Singh Alava inspected the stock of voting material.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)