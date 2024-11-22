Madhya Pradesh: Garbage Accumulation Near Barwani Trauma Centre Raises Health Concern | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A growing pile of garbage near the trauma centre at the district hospital has raised serious health and safety concerns among patients, their families and nearby residents. The accumulation of waste has persisted for an extended period, compounded by old junk vehicles parked in the vicinity, creating an unsightly and unhygienic environment.

The foul smell emanating from the garbage heap, along with a surge in mosquito population has become a significant nuisance for those visiting the facility. Local villager Ankit Nigwal highlighted the issue, stating that hundreds of patients visit the hospital’s outpatient department daily, with many requiring admission for serious condition.

He emphasised that the presence of garbage near the trauma centre is particularly distressing for patients and their relatives, who are already dealing with the stress of medical emergencies.

Another villager, Badal Girase expressed frustration over the stark contrast between the government’s investment in healthcare infrastructure and the neglect of basic sanitation.

While substantial funds have been allocated for building state-of-the-art facilities, the failure to remove garbage undermines these efforts. He noted that dilapidated ambulances and other vehicles parked near the trash heap pose additional hazards, especially with an oxygen plant located nearby.

The risk of fire igniting from the garbage is a pressing concern, particularly after a recent incident involving a fire near the Civil Surgeon’s office. In response, CMHO Surekha Jamre acknowledged the problem, stating that cleanliness is a priority in the hospital.

She assured that she would discuss the matter with the civil surgeon to ensure prompt action is taken to address the unsightly and potentially dangerous situation. Immediate intervention is essential to safeguard the health and safety of all who visit the facility.