Madhya Pradesh: Gang of loan sharks busted, five held

Ratlam: Police on Friday claimed to have bused a gang of soodkhors who use to lend money at very high interest rates.

SP Gaurav Tiwari said that 5 members of the gang have been arrested after we received numerous complaints against the accused.

Arrested accused are Deepak alias Deepu Tank, Avinash alias Chintu Tank, Chotu alias Shrikant Joshi, ArjunTank and Nageshwar alias Chayan Rao. SP said that police have seized a laptop, a pen drive, 2 printers and a register from them.

He said that a police team led by CSP Hemant Chauhan busted the gang after a probe. Tiwari said a complainant has alleged that he borrowed Rs 1 lakh in exchange of three blank cheques, copy of Aadhaar Card,PAN Card and promissory notes. The lenders charged Rs 1.30 lakh from him as interest on the borrowed amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Police received several such complaints against the accused. SP said that accused were charging 3 to 10 % per month from their victims and due to their terror the aggrieved did not dare to approach police, until recently.