Ujjain: Kin blame loan sharks for scrap vendor’s suicide

Ujjain: A 19-year-old boy committed suicide in Akshay Nagar under Neelganga police station limits. Ravi Chouhan (19) son of Soudansingh who was a scrap vendor committed suicide by hanging self in his room after being threatened repeatedly by money lenders.

His brother Mangal alleged that money lenders Tituseth Atalewala resident of Bangali colony and Sanju Maratha resident of Shastri Nagar threatened and thrashed his brother to return the loan taken by him.

Mangal further told that Sanju Maratha had taken a blank cheque from the deceased and recovered Rs 10,000 and against the loan amount of Rs 5000, and he was still pressurising the deceased to pay more amount as interest.

Mangal further alleged that the money lenders had trapped his brother maliciously in a cheque bounce case also and got police to intimidate him following which his brother took the fatal step.