Madhya Pradesh: Gambling Den Busted In Sundrel Forest, 8 Held  

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Bhikangaon police have busted a gambling den in the Sundrel Forest in Bhikangaon district and apprehended eight persons with four motorcycles, Rs 65,000 cash and six mobile phones. Based on a tip-off, the police led by station in-charge Meena Karnawat conducted a raid in Sundrel Forest approximately 16 kilometres away from the city and arrested the accused.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Gambling Act and the IPC against the arrested. They have been presented in the court, the police said.

Those arrested were Praveen Jaiswal, Vishnu Rathore, and Raju Bhaskare, residents of Sundrel, along with Shivlal Bhil of Nagjhiri, Jitendra Bhil of Nargaon, Bhagirath Banjara of Pipliya Temrani, Sandeep Meena and Rajesh Banjara Jamanya of Andad. During the raid, the police successfully seized a total of Rs 65,110 in cash, four motorcycles, six mobile phones and playing cards, with an estimated total value of Rs 3,25,110. SI Nandu Rai, SI LN Pal, Hiralal Kasde and the team played significant role.

Madhya Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Man Kills Self Over Love Affair In Guja |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man from Ukavad village in Guna allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison apparently over an alleged love affair. The deceased, identified as Gaurav Singh Raghuvanshi, was found unconscious near a pond behind Bhagat Singh Colony, after consuming sulphas.

According to information, he was primarily engaged in farming activities in his native village. He accompanied by friend Nikhil came to Guna two days before. He was distressed related to a one-sided love affair and took extreme step on Friday evening. Upon being informed, the family rushed him to Bhopal where he was declared dead.

Police have recovered a suicide note which cited the reason for his extreme step as being connected to a girl (allegedly a lover). Cantonment police station in-charge Pankaj Tyagi said that Gaurav hailed from Ukavad village under the jurisdiction of the Myana police station. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The body was handed over to kin after post-mortem.