Madhya Pradesh: G-20 delegates charmed by Mandu’s history, dance to tune to flute & mandal

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Delegates attending the ongoing G-20 summit in Indore visited historic town of Mandu in Dhar district.

Overwhelmed by Mandu Darshan, the tourists talked about Mandu as world's ancient and historical city, attempting to spread its fame throughout the world.

More than 80 guests were divided into different groups after entering the Jahaj Mahal, and each group was accompanied by a tourist guide. The guests were given detailed information and history about the major events in Mandu's history, as well as the Jahaj Mahal. The guests were overwhelmed by hearing about Mandu's ancient glorious history and seeing the massive historical palace here.

When the guides told the foreign visitors about the Jahaj Mahal's systematic underground water structure in ancient times, they were constantly seen asking questions about it out of curiosity. They were told as to how how water was transported here via water structures via the Persian system. The Jahaz Mahal, which is surrounded by water on all sides, was described as very beautiful by guests.

In the evening, all G-20 delegates were treated to a light and sound show of Mandu at Jahaz Mahal complex. During this, all of the guests were given important information about the history of around 2000 years ago, as well as many previously unknown aspects of Mandu. For about 30 minutes, the guests watched the light and sound show programme.

Overwhelmed by the welcome, the guests were danced on the beats of Mandal and sound of flute along with the tribal dance groups dressed in colourful traditional costumes.

District collector Priyanka Mishra, SP Aditya Pratap Singh, ASP Devendra Patidar, additional collector Shringar Srivastava and the officers of the district were present in Mandu.