Madhya Pradesh: Future generation will get plenty of electricity, says Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday arrived in Guna to inaugurate the 400 KV electric sub-station at Ballapur in Bamori assembly. The sub-station was built at a cost of Rs 550 crore.

State panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, energy minister Praduman Tomar were also present on this occasion. In his welcome speech, panchayat minister Sisodia described himself as Hanuman-like servant of Scindia.

Addressing the programme, Scindia said that once upon a time, there was a problem of voltage fluctuation and shortage of electricity in the area. But, the problem of voltage was solved by laying a double line of 735 KV from Baha to Agra.

Earlier, it was a rule that only one sub-station could be installed in a block, but by relaxing the rules, today sub-stations have been made in every village.

Scindia added that this 400 KV sub-station which is built in Ballapur will benefit 24 lakh people of Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri and Bhind, Morena district and in future many generations will be benefited from this.

Scindia said that memories become fresh as soon as he comes here. Sometimes it is hard to believe that 20 years have passed. But even today I remember in 2002, I appeared before you as a member of your family for the first time, for your love, your blessings. The people of Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri and Guna reposed faith and showered blessings on me. Till the last breath of my life, every pore and every drop of my blood will be indebted to you.

MLA Gopilal Jatav was also present among thousands of citizens on this occasion. During this, Scindia was warmly welcomed from Myna village to Guna.

About the BJP government at centre and in the state, Scindia said today there is a double engine government of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. There is public welfare and people's government. In this development journey, every officer is reaching out to the people.

BPL cards are being made, Ayushman cards are being made. If anyone thought about women, then only Prime Minister Narendra Modi thought. Crores of women have got rid of smoke through the Ujjwala scheme.