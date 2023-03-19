Madhya Pradesh: Friends pelt youth to death in Pithampur

Representative Image

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation broke out on Saturday morning under Sector 1 police station of industrial city Pithampur when passers-by informed the police after seeing the body of a young man near the forest department's office at Rangeela Maidan. As soon as information was received, Pithampur police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Bhadoria reached the spot and began an investigation. The deceased youth was identified as Bhola Ransaure, a native of Omkareshwar police station area. He was working in Pithampur.

According to city superintendent of police (SP), Tarunendra Singh Baghel, the deceased was murdered by friends at a liquor party near Sanjay Reservoir pond, and after a drunken brawl, his friends stoned Bhola to death. The dead body was dumped near the forest department office. The SP said that immediately two police teams were formed and a search for criminals went on for two hours on Saturday. Till afternoon, the team arrested six suspects accused of murder and are being interrogated. All the accused are Pithampur residents.