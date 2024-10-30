Madhya Pradesh: Frequent Accidents Plague Barjhai Ghat; 5 Accidents In 5 Days | FP Photo

Punjapura (Madhya Pradesh): Barjhai Ghat has become a hazardous stretch of road, witnessing five accidents in just five days, primarily attributed to outside drivers struggling to navigate the challenging terrain. The alarming series of incidents began with a brake failure of a vehicle near Sipahikhudar, leading to a collision that caused significant traffic congestion.

The following days saw an Eicher truck overturn at a twisting turn and another vehicle broke through the railing, precariously hanging off the edge. The situation escalated when a milk-laden vehicle plunged 50 feet down the slope, followed by a truck loaded with gram that fell 200 feet into a ravine on Tuesday evening.

Fortunately, the driver, Phool Singh, sustained only minor injuries, while his helper remained unharmed. Singh reported that the truck, en route from Indore to Amravati, Maharashtra, lost control due to a mechanical failure. Eyewitness Mukesh Dangi described the chaos, recalling how the vehicle unexpectedly fell into the ditch.

In response to the escalating accidents, Bagli SDOP Shreshti Bhargav has communicated with local authorities, including Bagli SDM Anand Malviya and the Dewas district magistrate, to implement preventive measures. To enhance safety, a force has been deployed in shifts to monitor the area and mitigate further incidents. The community remains on high alert as discussions about improving road safety at Barjhai Ghat intensify.