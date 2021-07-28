Madhya Pradesh: Four youth drown in overflowing pond in Morena district, two rescued

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Four youth drowned in a small pond joining the Kwari river in Morena district on Wednesday. The incident took place in Chandpur village of Dimani police station area.

According to the locals, the youth went missing while bathing in the pond. Villagers present on the spot rescued two children but two died on the spot.

The body of the deceased has been sent to PM House for post-mortem. The deceased, both age 12 years, have been identified as Manjeet Mahour and Shailendra Lashkar.

The Kwari river is in spate due to heavy rain in the area for the last 24 hours. The children, who went to bathe in the pond could not figure the depth of the pond and drowned.

