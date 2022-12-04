e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Four killed, two injured in motorcycle accident in Khargone

The accident took place under Maingaon police station area, about 15 km from the district headquarters

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Four men were killed and two injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place under Maingaon police station area, about 15 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The four victims, including two brothers, died on the spot, while two injured persons have been moved to a hospital, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Manish Khatri said.

The deceased have been identified as Pyarsingh Naharsingh, Sandeep Roop Singh and brothers Dum Singh Waskle and Santosh Rumsingh Waskle, he said.

Khargone sub-divisional magistrate Om Narayan Singh said he visited the district hospital to enquire about the health of the two injured men -- Mithya Mohan and Sunil Rameshone.

Three men were sitting on each motorcycle when the collision took place, he said.

Bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their families after post-mortem, ASP Khatri said, adding that further probe was underway.

article-image

