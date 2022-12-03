Madhya Pradesh: AIDS Awareness Day observed in Khargone

Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The AIDS Awareness Day was observed by Gulabai Yadav Memorial Trust, Borawan under the joint aegis of Subhash Yadav Degree College, Borawan and Gulabai Yadav Memorial Education College, Borawan. On this occasion, the students and teachers of the college prepared a human chain to create awareness about the disease among the masses. On this occasion, the director of the college, Dr Surendra Kumar Tiwari, directed all the students and staff of the college to create awareness among the villagers to remove this disease from the society. Principal in-charge of Subhash Yadav Memorial Degree College Saroj Parida told about AIDS disease and gave information. On this occasion, college professors Surmal Narwe, Manoj Kaushale, Dinesh Mujalda, Kundanlal Verma, Laxmansingh Chauhan, Shakti Barche and Subhash Yadav degree college professors Priti Chandel, Divya Yadav and all the staff of Subhash Yadav degree college were present.