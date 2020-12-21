Madhya Pradesh: Four killed, one injured in Gwalior as car falls into a ditch

Four youths died while one person was injured in a car accident when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a ditch in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

According to information from the police control room, the accident happened late on Sunday night when the driver of the car lost control and it fell into a ditch in the Jorasi area. The passengers were going from Gwalior to Dabra. Four occupants of the car died on the spot while one person was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The injured person managed to inform the Bilaua police station about the accident following which a police team reached the spot. The bodies of the four victims have been sent to Gwalior.