Madhya Pradesh: Four held for running on-line betting game

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were arrested by the police for operating online betting using an online fun game app on their mobile phones in Tejaji Nagar area on Wednesday. A sum of Rs 42,000, four mobile phones and their bikes were seized by the police. The police are investigating the role of a person, whose name was revealed by the arrested people.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge RD Kanwa said that acting on a tip-off, four persons named Roop Singh of Kelod Kartal, Subhash Jatav of Rajendra Nagar, Gajendra of Chandan Nagar and Siddharth Sharma of Hoshangabad were arrested from near Limbodi Gate on Wednesday. A sum of Rs 42,400, their mobile phones and four bikes were seized by the police and further investigation is underway.

Kanwa said that the arrested accused revealed about one Rahul, a resident of Annapurna Road who allegedly runs the betting online through an online game app. The police have started a search for Rahul to know his role in the case. The police have recovered accounts of lakhs of rupees from the accused.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 02:36 AM IST