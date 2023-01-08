Madhya Pradesh: Four-day Khel Chetna Mela begins today in Ratlam

Sakshi Malik |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Four-day 23rd “Khel Chetna Mela” under the aegis of Krida Bharti and Chetanya Kashyap Foundation will commence from January 9 here.

Olympian wrestler Sakshi Malik will be the special guest at the inaugural ceremony to be held at Nehru stadium on Monday. MP Guman Singh Damor, national organization secretary Krida Bharti Prasad Mahankar and Mayor Ratlam Municipal Corporation Prahalad Patel will be guests and Ratlam city MLA, chairman Chetanya Kashyap Foundation and national acting president Krida Bharti Chetanya Kashyap will preside over the programme.

Before the inaugural ceremony, a march past of school students will commence from Government Arts and Science college. It will pass through important roads and will reach Nehru stadium. Entries from more than 100 schools have been received for the event. Around 7,000 students are expected to participate in 18 sports events to be held at various sports grounds and places in the city.

