 Madhya Pradesh: Four City Cadets Receive Honours From President
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu | File Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Children’s Day, four cadets from city, under the leadership of Commander Jitendra Kanojia, reached the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre (RBCC) and met President Draupadi Murmu.

Two NCC cadets CSM Parag Sharma and CSM Prachi Vyas of Saint Thomas Vidyalaya Mandsaur along with two scouts Yug Shrivastav and Arnav Agrawal of Hindustan Scout Guide succeeded in accomplishing this feat.

During the meeting, the cadets were honoured by the President for their exemplary achievements at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The selected cadets including Prachi commanded the Boys Platoon and got first place in the district-level parade twice.

CSM Parag Sharma won a gold medal in the Essay Competition and received the Best Cadet Award from NCC Group Headquarters Indore.

Yug Srivastava and Arnav Aggarwal, both the youngest students of scouts, completed the Adventure Course at Jawahar Mountaineering Institute Jammu & Kashmir at the age of 10, climbing at a height of 12,000 feet.

