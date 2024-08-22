 Madhya Pradesh: Four Athletes To Represent India In Paralympic Games
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Four Athletes To Represent India In Paralympic Games

Madhya Pradesh: Four Athletes To Represent India In Paralympic Games

Among them are parakayaking and canoeing players Prachi Yadav and Pooja Ojha from the Chambal region.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 10:40 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four athletes from Madhya Pradesh will represent India at the Paralympic Games in Paris, scheduled from August 28 to September 8. Among them are parakayaking and canoeing players Prachi Yadav and Pooja Ojha from the Chambal region.

They will be joined by Kapil Parmar from Sehore, who will compete in blind judo, and Rubina Francis, who will represent the state in shooting. These athletes are part of a contingent of 84 players chosen from across India.

Read Also
Ranji Player, Others Fall Prey To Trading Scam In Bhopal
article-image

Pooja Ojha, 38, has claimed two gold medals at the Asian Para Canoe Championship in Uzbekistan and another at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Kapil Parmar, competing in the men’s J1–60kg category in blind judo, secured a gold medal at the IBSA Judo Grand Prix Antalya 2024 in Turkey and a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Senior Police Inspector Removed From President’s Medal List Following Extortion Allegations
Mumbai: Senior Police Inspector Removed From President’s Medal List Following Extortion Allegations
Bombay High Court: Written Insults On Email Or Social Media That Lower Dignity Of Woman Sufficient To Book Accused Under IPC
Bombay High Court: Written Insults On Email Or Social Media That Lower Dignity Of Woman Sufficient To Book Accused Under IPC
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Develop Urgent Rehabilitation Scheme For Encroachers In Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Develop Urgent Rehabilitation Scheme For Encroachers In Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Predatory Behavior: Social Media Posts Reveal Years Of Harassment Faced By Mumbai’s Mithibai And NMIMS University Students
Predatory Behavior: Social Media Posts Reveal Years Of Harassment Faced By Mumbai’s Mithibai And NMIMS University Students
Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Patel Nagar, Raisen Road & More; Check...
article-image

Shooter Rubina Francis, 25, won a silver medal at the 2023 World Shooting Para World Cup and holds a world record from the World Shooting Championship in Peru.

Similarly, Prachi Yadav, 29, won a bronze medal at the 2022 Paralympic World Cup. She recently secured a gold medal at the ACC Paracanoe Asian Championships in Japan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Four Athletes To Represent India In Paralympic Games

Madhya Pradesh: Four Athletes To Represent India In Paralympic Games

MP: Collapsed Bridge Raises Questions About Construction Quality, Leaves Farmers In Limbo

MP: Collapsed Bridge Raises Questions About Construction Quality, Leaves Farmers In Limbo

Blind Murder Case Solved: Main Accused Arrested In Minor Girl's Death In Sardarpur

Blind Murder Case Solved: Main Accused Arrested In Minor Girl's Death In Sardarpur

Indore Municipal Corporation To Accept Devpt Fee From 535 Plot Owners In Tulsi Nagar

Indore Municipal Corporation To Accept Devpt Fee From 535 Plot Owners In Tulsi Nagar

Thieves Target Agriculture Professor's House, Steal Cash & Valuables Worth Lakhs In Indore

Thieves Target Agriculture Professor's House, Steal Cash & Valuables Worth Lakhs In Indore