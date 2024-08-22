Madhya Pradesh: Four Athletes To Represent India In Paralympic Games

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four athletes from Madhya Pradesh will represent India at the Paralympic Games in Paris, scheduled from August 28 to September 8. Among them are parakayaking and canoeing players Prachi Yadav and Pooja Ojha from the Chambal region.

They will be joined by Kapil Parmar from Sehore, who will compete in blind judo, and Rubina Francis, who will represent the state in shooting. These athletes are part of a contingent of 84 players chosen from across India.

Read Also Ranji Player, Others Fall Prey To Trading Scam In Bhopal

Pooja Ojha, 38, has claimed two gold medals at the Asian Para Canoe Championship in Uzbekistan and another at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Kapil Parmar, competing in the men’s J1–60kg category in blind judo, secured a gold medal at the IBSA Judo Grand Prix Antalya 2024 in Turkey and a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games.

Shooter Rubina Francis, 25, won a silver medal at the 2023 World Shooting Para World Cup and holds a world record from the World Shooting Championship in Peru.

Similarly, Prachi Yadav, 29, won a bronze medal at the 2022 Paralympic World Cup. She recently secured a gold medal at the ACC Paracanoe Asian Championships in Japan.