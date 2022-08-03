Madhya Pradesh: Four abducted minor girls rescued by Mandsaur cops

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur police rescued four minor girls from different locations on Thursday. Sub-divisional police officer (SDOP) Narendra Solanki informed that four minors suddenly went missing from two police station areas of the district. A team was constituted to find them.

According to information, two-cousin sisters of the Bhavgarh police station area disappeared on June 13. While investigating the matter, police found that two chair sellers Mukesh Nath (28) and Suresh Nath (25) of the Ranaira police station area abducted them on a bike by luring them.

On receiving information about their location the police reached Hyderabad to nab the accused but had already fled to Bengaluru. The police went after them and recovered both the girls from Kerala. Cases have been registered against the miscreants under sections like kidnapping, rape, and POCSO Act.

Two cases of abductions from the Nahargarh police station area on May 14 and 16 respectively were also investigated by the cops. SDOP Narendra added, that one of the kidnapped girls of the Nahargarh police station area has been freed from the clutches of accused Mohanlal Bhil (20), Morka police station resident, Neemuch. The second minor girl has been rescued from the clutches of Bhimraj Rathore (20), a resident of Sanjay Hills Lalghati Road, Mandsaur.