Madhya Pradesh: Former sarpanch shot dead at wedding in Mandsaur, attackers chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of men opened fire at a wedding function in which a former sarpanch died in Bhensoda Mandi, Mandsaur district. The mob also chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ during the time of attack.

The incident occurred on Sunday, December 12. The former sarpanch was identified as Devi Lal Meena, a resident of Shamgarh area. He was a two-time sarpanch supported by the state's ruling BJP. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to reports, the wedding was organised by the followers of Baba Rampal who is serving life sentence in a murder case. Meena was the main organiser of the wedding.

The mob entered the function and alleged that they were performing wrong rituals. After that the mob started vandalizing things in the marriage garden. Meanwhile, a man opened fire and the former sarpanch sustained injuries in the incident.

He was taken to a hospital in Kota, Rajasthan, where doctors declared him dead.

In the viral video, the man was spotted in a red pullover getup and pointing a gun. The mob, however, were chased out by a few people who were present at the wedding function.

On getting the information about the incident the police also rushed to the spot. Mandsaur Superintendent of Police, Sunil Pandey said that an FIR was registered against eleven persons and four of them have been arrested in the matter so far. Investigation and identification of the rest persons were under process, Pandey added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:34 AM IST