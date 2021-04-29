Madhya Pradesh: Former MLA Thakur Rajendra Singh succumbs to Covid-19

Sonkatch: Congress stalwart from Dewas district and Hatpipliya assembly constituency former MLA Thakur Rajendra Singh Baghel died on Thursday.

Baghel recently tested corona positive and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Indore. News of his demise triggered a wave of mourning in entire Dewas district.

Baghel was president of the Sonkatch municipal council for ten years from 1978 to 1988 and was elected MLA from Hatpipalya for the first time in 1985.

He was able to lead the party by holding several important posts of Congress, including the chairman of Indore Dugdha Sangh once, with the MLA from Hatpipalya assembly constituency in Dewas district thrice.

On his death, many leaders of Congress and BJP, including former chief minister Digvijay Singh, paid their respects. He was in the task of bringing the party to a good place by getting ready for the city and the region by recently ending the Congress factionalism that has been going on for a long time.

He had a special love for natural beauty, trees and plants. The city is inconsolable due to untimely demise. Baghel cremation was held on Thursday and his eldest son Rajveer Singh Baghel lite the pyre.