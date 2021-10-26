Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Kamal Nath visits Mundi, meets deceased Ankshash kin

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath on Tuesday met the family of deceased Ankshash who was murdered by an unknown accused. The former CM visited his house during his visit to Mundi village.

The former chief minister headed Kothare’s house directly from the helipad and expressed condolences.

Notably, recently three-and-a-half-year-old Ankshash of Ambedkar Ward, was murdered by an unknown accused.

Nath listen to family members' plight during his hour-long stay at Kothare’s place and consoled the bereaved family and assured the grieving family that the accused would be caught soon.

Nath assured family members that Congress put pressure on the government at the higher level and help them to get justice. Nath also saw the dilapidated house where the body was found.

Later, the Congress leader visited the temple of Lord Hanuman. Former MP Arun Yadav, Udaipura MLA Devendra Patel, former cabinet minister PC Sharma, and other party leaders were also present along with Nath.

Sachin Pilot in Mundi today

Rajasthan former deputy chief minister and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot will visit Mundi at 3 pm and address public gatherings seeking voters' support for Khandwa Lok Sabha by-elections Congress candidate Rajnarayan Singh Purni.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 04:49 PM IST