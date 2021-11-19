e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 12:35 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Kamal Nath celebrates 75th birth day; Shivraj greets him

Home minister Narottam Mishra also greeted him. Several Congress leaders called on the PCC chief wishing him a happy birthday. Media coordinator Narendra Saluja presented him with a sword.
Staff Reporter
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath celebrated his 75th birthday on Thursday. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has greeted him on his birthday. Home minister Narottam Mishra also greeted him. Several Congress leaders called on the PCC chief wishing him a happy birthday. Media coordinator Narendra Saluja presented him with a sword.

Former Ministers Sajjan Singh Verma, Ashok Singh, Praveen Kakkar, Rajiv Singh, NP Prajapati, JP Dhanopia, Prakash Jain, Ravi Joshi were present with him to celebrate his birthday. Former CM Kamal Nath was born on November 18, 1946, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Wishing him a happy birthday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written: 'Heartiest birthday wishes to† Kamal Nath Ji!' While the Congress has written, "Heartiest birthday greetings and best wishes to Madhya Pradesh Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath Ji. 'Kamal Nath ji's long-term political experience, energetic personality and a heart full of compassion make him one of the best and most beloved people's leaders.'

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 12:35 PM IST
