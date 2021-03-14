Madhya Pradesh: Former BEO Rawat, Mandal coordinator arrested in Udaigarh in Rs 16 cr embezzlement case in the tribal welfare department

Udaigarh: Udaigarh police arrested two more accused including former block education officer Naval Singh Rawat and Head of pay center and then mandal corrodinator Hetram Rajput in connection with the infamous Rs 16 crore embezzlement case in the tribal welfare department.

In the case, Rawat is charged with embezzlement by withdrawing Rs 59,26,564 and Rajput of Rs 1,16,14,453 in an unauthorized manner.

Investigating officer Inspector PS Damor said that a total four accused including Bholaprasad Patel, accountant Rituraj Singh Solanki has been arrested so far. Investigation in the matter is going on. Police produced Rawat and Rajput before the court from where they were sent to police remand.

Damor added that efforts are underway to arrest the other absconding accused. Along with this, the details of the assets of all the accused are also being collected. According to the rules, the government will be compensated for property embezzlement by embezzling the property.

Earlier, on July 16, 2020, Alirajpur district tribal welfare department’s assistant commissioner had lodged a police complaint against school education department accountant Rituraj Singh Solanki under Sections 409 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (dishonestly uses as genuine any document), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense) of Indian Penal Code.