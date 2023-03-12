Madhya Pradesh: Forest Minister Shah meets house fire victims, provides relief in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): State forest minister Dr Vijay Shah accompanied with the collector Anoop Kumar Singh on Saturday met the families whose residences were burnt down to ashes in the massive fire in Udiyapur Raiyat village under Khalwa block.

Taking stock of the situation, Shah announced financial assistance and supply of essential goods to the families who were victims of the unfortunate fire incident. He also released 50 kg food grains including pulses and rice, 2 blankets, clothes and other essential commodities to 9 families on behalf of the state government. Instructions for accomodation of 46 fire victims in school, panchayat bhawan for five days were issued earlier. The government announced relief money/financial assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh to each family for construction of a pucca house. Apart from this, the government also announced an additional Rs 5k for purchase of household items and Rs 5k for treatment of injured persons.

The collector instructed the tehsildar to prepare documents of all the victim families like Aadhaar card, bank passbook, voter ID, Samagra ID by setting up a camp. It may be mentioned that, at least nine houses were reduced to ashes in Udiyapur Raiyat village after a massive fire broke out on Friday. Properties worth lakhs were destroyed in the massive fire. SDM Harsud Dalip Kumar, DFO Devanshu Shekhar, chief executive officer (CEO, janpad panchayat) KK Uike and officials concerned were also present during the visit.

