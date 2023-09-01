Madhya Pradesh: Forest Minister Gives ₹1L To Village Masons As Rakhi Gift

FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Forest minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah visited residence of Narmada Prasad in Kotwar, Malhargarh village on Raksha Bandhan.

Minister Shah, during his visit, conveyed a message of unity and harmony. He said that one's caste and status should not define their worth.

During the visit, Narmada Prasad's daughter tied rakhi on minister Shah's wrist, wishing him a long and healthy life. The entire family rejoiced in the festivities, sharing a meal with minister Shah.

In a remarkable display of generosity, minister Shah approved Rs 1 lakh for the two sons of Kotwar village who work as masons. This financial support would enable them to procure necessary resources and improve their livelihood.

This is not the first time that minister Shah has made a significant contribution to Kotwar village. Earlier, he sanctioned Rs 12 lakh for fish farming pond project, which significantly boosted the villagers’ income from agricultural activities.

