Madhya Pradesh: Forest Department Seizes 6 Logs Of Teakwood

FPJ

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Forest department achieved a breakthrough by confiscating six logs of teakwood which were kept hidden behind the Satiara Ghat of Tapti River.

SDO Ajay Sagar said that they received information that teak logs were kept hidden in the Tapti River area adjacent to Mahajanapeth, behind the Satiara Ghat.

Following this, a team of the forest department raided the area on Saturday morning and recovered six logs of teakwood. According to the information, some unidentified persons kept three teak logs buried in the ground.

Whereas the other three logs of teakwood were recovered from a half-finished house. SDO said the matter is being investigated. After investigation, a case will be registered against the concerned people.