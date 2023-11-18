Madhya Pradesh: Dhamnod Police Crack Cold-Blooded Murder Case

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a breakthough, a police team from the Dhamnod police station in Dhar district cracked the blind murder case of two persons reported on the intervening nights of November 10 and 11.

Police arrested five accused, including two women, and searches for others involved in the crime are going on. Dhamnod SDOP Monica Singh and the police station in-charge Sameer Patidar informed that the deceased duo identified as Sunil Singare and Ajay, both residents of Ahmedpura village.

Police recovered bodies on the intervening night of November 10 and 11 at Kalibel bridge after one passerby, Nanuram, saw the bodies and immediately informed Maheshwar police. After getting information, both the Maheshwar and Dhamnod police teams rushed to the spot.

In the beginning, Dhamnod police registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC as the accused tried their best to cover up the crime- creating an accident plot, but after getting the post-mortem report, police registered a case against the unidentified accused under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

Police ascertained the identity of the deceased duo and their native place and began an investigation into the matter, questioning people close to him. Police questioned one Karan, who was a friend of the deceased. Karan informed police about one Kamal, as both Sunil and Ajay went to his place to meet his daughter and niece.

Following this, the police team immediately detained Kamal and interrogated him, to which he confessed to the killing of the deceased duo. He informed the police that he had doubts about their character and suspected that they might be involved with his daughter and niece.

On November 10, both Sunil and Ajay came to his place to meet his daughter and niece. Upset over this, he, along with two of his brothers, Dilip and Laxman, brother-in-law Motilal, and others, caught the deceased duo and tied them at their place.

In the night, they murdered both Sunil and Ajay with axes and other arms and later dumped bodies at Kalibel Bridge. He added that his daughter and niece also destroyed evidence at the crime scene.

Following the information provided by Kamal, police arrested Motilal, Anil, and two girls, while the search for Dilip and Laxman is still going on.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)