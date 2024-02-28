Madhya Pradesh: Food Safety Dept Seals Illegal Packaged Drinking Water Unit In Meghnagar | FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The food safety department has sealed a unit of illegal packaged drinking water, named Mehul Water Plant located in the industrial area of Meghnagar town. The packaging of water bottles was found to be done without batch numbers. Following directives of collector Tanvi Hooda, the team has been regularly taking action against adulteration across the district.

A complaint was received on February 26, citing concerns about a foul smell from bottled water produced by the Meghnagar-based water plant. Subsequent investigations revealed alarming discrepancies in the plant's operations. the plant was distributing water bottles packed in 500 ml plastic containers without batch numbers.

Additionally, the plant was found to be operating with an expired food registration licence. Upon uncovering these irregularities, the team swiftly sealed the plant and confiscated 1,728 water bottles, with a market value of Rs 10,368.

The bottles have been impounded as evidence pending further investigation. Food safety officer Rahul Singh Alawa said that the plant was sealed until proper licensing was obtained. Samples of the confiscated bottles will be sent to the Bhopal Food Laboratory for testing. The enforcement team also comprised of labour assistant Vibha Sanjay Panchal.