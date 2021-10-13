Madhya Pradesh: Focus on making CM Rise Schools a success

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Strict instructions for completing teacher selection process for CM Rise Schools on time have been issued to the school education department.

The instructions came from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who reinforced the importance of timely completion of training and selection stating that CM Rise School is an ambitious scheme.

Qualified teachers are being selected for its implementation. As per the instructions, keeping in view the quality of education, teachers should also be trained with utmost seriousness.

In the first phase, 350 CM Rise Schools with Class I to XII will be started in the academic session starting from April 2022 in the state. Among these, seven schools of Indore will also be transformed into CM Rise schools.

Necessary budgetary arrangements have also been made for this. The budgets and activities were also reviewed, wherein instructions were given.

All the activities undertaken under the CM Rise School Scheme were accounted and verified.

Chouhan also discussed the features related to CM Rise School Scheme. He released a hand book prepared for principals of schools. The meeting was attended by state chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains.

CM Rise model of Rashidia Vidyalaya

CM Rise schools will be started from April 2022 in schools with labs, computers and libraries.

In this order, Rashidia Vidyalaya in Bhopal has been developed as model CM Rise School.

Chouhan will visit the school soon. He instructed that training of teachers, construction of buildings and other arrangements should be completed as per schedules and deadlines.

In the upcoming teaching session, teachers will be trained on how to begin the teaching and pedagogy in CM Rise schools.

The goal set forward is that all schools should be started in two years.

22,254 applications received

Principal secretary of school education Rashmi Arun Shami said, “Applications of 22,254 teachers have been received under CM Rise School scheme,” she said.

Teachers awarded for outstanding education will be selected through interviews. As per the scheme, 9,200 well-equipped CM Rise Schools are will be started in the state.

Admissions in these schools will be given in radius of 25-30 km of the school.

In these schools, children from kindergarten to XII classes will study in the same school campus.

Skills required for school principals

Skills of principals of CM Rise Schools will be developed in terms of school development leadership; leadership of exemplary teaching learning processes; development and empowerment of teachers; community development; management of administrative processes; and resource management.

Principals’ training will start from November followed by state level orientation and training at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore.

Not only this, the selected school principals will also be taken on a tour of schools in other states during their training.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta police arrest joint director of Lok Sikshan Sanchalnalaya for taking bribe

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:24 AM IST