Madhya Pradesh: Five years rigorous imprisonment to six for planning to loot vehicles

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): First additional sessions judge Vishal Akhand awarded three years of rigorous imprisonment to six people for planning to loot vehicles and commit theft in houses on the outskirts of Bidwal village. Eight people were involved in the crime. However, two of the accused Manohar of Pritamnagar and Radheshyam of Bajeda are still on the run.

Jagannath of Dhamana, Jitendra of Pritamnagar, Karan Singh and Ate Singh of Bajeda, Ajay of Dhikwa and Dhansingh of Pritamnagar were convicted and sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 399 and two years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 402 of the IPC along with a fine of Rs 2,000 each. The accused Jagannath and Jitendra were been convicted under Section 25(1) of the Arms Act, 1959 and sentenced to 18 months of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,000 each. Non-deposit of penalty amount would result in additional rigorous imprisonment of two months each.

As per the prosecution, the accused gathered on a culvert near Bidwal Road to rob vehicles and commit theft in houses outside the village late at night on May 31, 2015.

Acting on a tip-off, the then station in-charge Shailendra Singh Jadaun constituted three teams to nab the accused. Country-made guns and live cartridges along with iron rods, motorbikes, logs, mobile phones and nylon ropes were recovered from them.

Assistant Public Prosecution Officer Bhanu Pratap Singh Panwar said that advocate requested for minimum penalty as the accused.

Accused Manohar alias Manoj and Radheshyam were declared absconding in the case while other accused were sent to Badnawar sub-jail on a sentence warrant.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 01:46 AM IST