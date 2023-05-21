Madhya Pradesh: Five killed in two separate mishaps in Barwani

Representative Photo |

Barwani/ Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Five people, including a couple and their minor son, were killed in two separate road mishaps in last 24 hours in Barwani and Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

In the first incident reported from Barwani, a couple and their six-year-old son were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car late on Saturday evening.

The accident took place at Mogrikheda on Sendhwa-Niwali Road around 9 pm on Friday, an official said.

"The speeding car hit the motorcycle on which a couple, in their twenties, and their son were travelling. The trio was killed in the accident," Sendhwa police station in-charge Anokh Sindhya said.

The driver fled from the spot, leaving the car behind, he said, adding that the vehicle was seized and a search was underway to trace and nab the accused. The bodies were handed over to family after post-mortem, the official said.

In another mishap, two persons, including a truck driver, were killed after driver lost control over his container truck brakes failed.

The incident was reported on Rau – Khalghat section of Agra – Bombay National Highway near Gujari village on Friday night.

The truck was heading from Indore to Dhamnod when the driver lost control over the wheels. As a result the truck hit three vehicles and crashed into trailer truck moving ahead. It later went off road and overturned.

One person identified as Nanuram Chouhan died in the accident, while the identity of container truck driver was yet to be ascertained. Police and rescue team retrieved driver’s body with the help of crane.

