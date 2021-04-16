Madhya Pradesh: Five injured as bus carrying migratory workers overturns near Ruthian village

Guna: Five passengers were injured after a bus carrying migratory workers overturned near Ruthian village on Friday morning. According to information, a bus heading from Ahmedabad, Gujarat to Jhansi – Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh with migratory laborers was heading to their native village amid increasing corona cases at their working places.

Incident took place around 6 am on Friday and as soon as district collector Kumar Purshottam came to know about the incident, he ordered tehsildar Siddharth Sharma, police station in-charge Gajendra Baghel and regional transport officer (RTO) Ravi Bareliya rushed to the spot with the medical team and rescue all the labourers.

The injured were immediately taken to the primary health center, while RTO Bareliya immediately arranged two buses and send them to their respective destination.