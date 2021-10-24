Madhya Pradesh: Five held for planning to kill a youth

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested five youths for allegedly planning to kill a person in Banganga area late on Friday. Three knives, a country pistol and their mobile phones were recovered by the police.

According to Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni, information was received that some armed people were seen near a factory on MR-4 Road. Police reached that place and managed to arrest five people named Mithilesh, Sunny, Monu alias Manoj, Raj and Pradeep. After recovering a pistol and knives, the police started questioning them.

During the investigation, the police checked the mobile phone of accused Mithilesh and found a Whatsapp group with the name ‘The Mind-blowing Durlabh Kashyap’. Many videos and audios were in the group.

TI Soni said that Mithilesh had told the group members to come with weapons. After his message, three accused from Khargone reached the city. Mithilesh was reportedly associated with an accused named Durlabh Kashyap of Ujjain, who was murdered in Ujjain a few years ago. During the investigation, it was found that Mithilesh had an argument with one Monu Kashyap a few days ago and Monu had abused him. Since then, Mithilesh was allegedly planning to kill Monu Kashyap.

According to Soni, as per the plan of the accused, they were planning to commit robbery at Monu’s place and then kill him. After that they had planned to cut off his head and to bring it to the police station, to create a sensation in the city.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 02:36 AM IST