Madhya Pradesh: Fishes die in Govindpura Lake in Sardarpur, residents drink polluted water

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Fishes are dying in Govindpura Lake that is located three kilometres away from Sardarpur. Dead fishes can be seen at the edge of pond. Worse, the residents of Sardarpur and Rajgarh drink water of the lake, which is a health hazard.

Govindpura Lake is considered to be the lifeline of farmers of six villages in Sardarpur tehsil. Vegetables are cultivated in summer from the water of this reservoir.

Govindpura Lake comes under state Irrigation Department. The Sardarpur Rajgarh Municipal Council is responsible for supplying water to the lake. But neither the municipal council nor the Irrigation Department is aware that the fishes are dying, rotting in lake water.

Fish inspector Suresh Ahirwar said small fishes die due to lack of oxygen. The authorities concerned have been told to put three quintals of lime into the reservoir, which will cleanse the water and fishes will stop dying. Irrigation department t SDO Ashok Garg said it is the responsibility of fisheries department to find out cause of fishes’ death.