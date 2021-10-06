Madhya Pradesh: First rural faecal sludge treatment plant in India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) Phase-II, to contribute to sustainable environmental sanitation by promoting rural waste management activities by 2025, the country’s first village faecal sludge treatment plant was inaugurated in Depalpur tehsil of the district on Tuesday. The objective of the mission is to improve the standard of living of the rural population.

Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, panchayat and rural development minister, inaugurated the newly constructed faecal sludge treatment plant and 10 plastic management units at Kali Billaud village, of Depalpur tehsil in the district, on Tuesday.

On this occasion, vice-president of the district panchayat Gopal Singh Choudhary, state programme officer Swachh Bharat Mission Rural Nidhi Nivedita, district panchayat CEO Himanshu Chandra and other officials were present. The sludge treatment plant will establish an efficient system of proper disposal of human waste from not only gram panchayat Kali Billaud, but also from six other nearby gram panchayats.

Minister Sisodia said this was a great achievement for the district and the state in the field of rural sanitation. He said Mahatma Gandhi had given the slogan of cleanliness throughout the country during Independence. After that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started the Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin by giving priority to cleanliness in the village and given it the form of a people’s movement. He said he was confident that the rural areas would also soon get Open Defecation-Free Plus (ODF+) status. The people of the district, public representatives, women’s self-help groups and sanitation workers, by implementing the cleanliness campaign on a war footing, had given the district the title of Number 1 in the field of cleanliness. He hoped that, in future, too, all the people will do the same with public cooperation.

Nivedita said the district was the first in the state which was declared ODF in 2016. “Now, it’s the resolve of all of us to fulfil the goal of ODF-Plus in the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Gramin Mission,” she said. She said, this year, about 500 gram panchayats had been declared ODF+ across the state and this included six gram panchayats of the district.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 01:32 AM IST