Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At Shoe Store In Hatpipliya | Representative Image

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pardesh): A fire broke out on Thursday night at a shoe store on the main Newari Bagli road in ward number 8, Hatpipliya, causing extensive damage. The shop, owned by Rakesh Singh Sendhav, lost all its shoes, slippers, and furniture, amounting to a loss worth lakhs. Hatpipalya police registered case number 03/2024 and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, which remains unknown.

The incident was reported by a neighbouring shopkeeper, Rajesh Prajapat, who noticed smoke emanating from the shop around 10:30 pm. Quick action by the local fire brigade, who arrived promptly after being alerted, prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent shops and residences. Two families residing above the shop were not present at the time, averting potential loss of life.

Commendable efforts by panchayat employees and electricity department workers played a crucial role in controlling the situation. Municipal council fire brigade employee Surendra Darbar, council employee Jeevan Rajput, council water tanker driver Reva Mali and electricity department employee Sandeep Akhilesh Chandrawal and others were instrumental in extinguishing the fire and ensuring the safety of the area by promptly cutting off the power supply. Thousands of onlookers gathered at the scene, highlighting the gravity of the incident. The collective effort of the residents and shopkeepers was praised for preventing a major catastrophe.