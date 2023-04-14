Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Indore's Vijay Nagar

Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at a hotel in Vijay Nagar area of the city on Friday morning. Although there were not many people in the hotel, no casualties have been reported. The fire brigade reached immediately after getting the information.

The incident was reported at Hotel Orange Lily in Shanti Nagar, where three rooms of third floor caught fire. The fire was brought under control with the help of 8,000 litre water.

Notably, this is the second incident in last fortnight where a fire bought out at a hotel in Indore.

Earlier, on March 29, a massive fire broke out at the Papaya Tree Hotel in Indore's Rau area. The blaze reportedly started in the early hours of the morning and in no time spread throughout the hotel, causing panic and chaos among the guests and staff. Around 40 people were trapped inside the hotel. All of them were taken out and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.