e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 7,886 recoveries and 391 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:25 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: FIR lodged in Ratlam against two for making objectionable remarks on CDS Rawat

In a WhatsApp group named 'Mera Bharat Mahan' someone posted objectionable comments against CDS Bipin Rawat to disturb the integrity and peace of the nation.
ANI
CDS late General Bipin Rawat |

CDS late General Bipin Rawat |

Advertisement

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Police has lodged an FIR against two persons for allegedly making objectionable remarks over the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

FIR has been registered against the person who shared the post on a WhatsApp group and admin of that particular group under sections 153 (B) (imputations prejudicial to national integration) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

"In a WhatsApp group named 'Mera Bharat Mahan' someone posted objectionable comments against CDS Bipin Rawat to disturb the integrity and peace of the nation. I (complainant) also submit the screenshots of those messages," reads the FIR.

India's first Chief of Defence Staff and longest-serving four-star officer General Bipin Rawat, who hails from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 along with 13 others including his wife Madhulika Rawat.

A tri-services inquiry has been set up by the Defence Ministry to probe the reasons behind the chopper crash.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Stay vacated, interviews from medical officer posts from January 3 Madhya Pradesh: Stay vacated, interviews from medical officer posts from January 3
Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:25 AM IST
Advertisement