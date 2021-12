Madhya Pradesh: FIR lodged in Ratlam against two for making objectionable remarks on CDS Rawat

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Police has lodged an FIR against two persons for allegedly making objectionable remarks over the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

FIR has been registered against the person who shared the post on a WhatsApp group and admin of that particular group under sections 153 (B) (imputations prejudicial to national integration) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

"In a WhatsApp group named 'Mera Bharat Mahan' someone posted objectionable comments against CDS Bipin Rawat to disturb the integrity and peace of the nation. I (complainant) also submit the screenshots of those messages," reads the FIR.

India's first Chief of Defence Staff and longest-serving four-star officer General Bipin Rawat, who hails from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 along with 13 others including his wife Madhulika Rawat.

A tri-services inquiry has been set up by the Defence Ministry to probe the reasons behind the chopper crash.

