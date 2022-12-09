Madhya Pradesh: Financial embezzlement of Rs 1.33 crore, FIR lodged by co-op society manager in Mhow

Representative Picture |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against assistant committee manager Bane Singh posted in the Tribal Service Co-operative Society in Amba Chandan Mhow with Kishanganj police station over financial embezzlement of Rs 1,33,49,825.

This FIR has been lodged by manager of the Tribal Service Cooperative Society. After complaint of financial irregularities by Bane Singh between 2012-2014, assistant commissioner (audit) of Cooperative Office in Indore scrutinised the records.

The investigation indicted Bane Singh of embezzling Rs 1.33 crore. The probe team found that Bane Singh secured fake loans in name of 79 farmers. A complaint in this regard was made by current manager Mohan Singh Kushwaha on the basis of records provided to him and on the basis of the notice letter of loan recovery to members. Against this, offences under sections 420, 409, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code have been registered.