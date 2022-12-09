e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Financial embezzlement of Rs 1.33 crore, FIR lodged by co-op society manager in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Financial embezzlement of Rs 1.33 crore, FIR lodged by co-op society manager in Mhow

This FIR has been lodged by manager of the Tribal Service Cooperative Society

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Picture |
Follow us on

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against assistant committee manager Bane Singh posted in the Tribal Service Co-operative Society in Amba Chandan Mhow with Kishanganj police station over financial embezzlement of Rs 1,33,49,825.

This FIR has been lodged by manager of the Tribal Service Cooperative Society. After complaint of financial irregularities by Bane Singh between 2012-2014, assistant commissioner (audit) of Cooperative Office in Indore scrutinised the records.

The investigation indicted Bane Singh of embezzling Rs 1.33 crore. The probe team found that Bane Singh secured fake loans in name of 79 farmers. A complaint in this regard was made by current manager Mohan Singh Kushwaha on the basis of records provided to him and on the basis of the notice letter of loan recovery to members. Against this, offences under sections 420, 409, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code have been registered.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Class 9 girl dies after fell from fourth floor of Tribal Girls Hostel under...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Senior journos form Original Press Club in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Senior journos form Original Press Club in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Three-day birth anniv celebration of Osho begins tomorrow in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Three-day birth anniv celebration of Osho begins tomorrow in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain girls win gold medals in Gatka

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain girls win gold medals in Gatka

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers’ security important, says BKS gen secy in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers’ security important, says BKS gen secy in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Food dept collects samples from restaurant after complaint in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Food dept collects samples from restaurant after complaint in Ujjain