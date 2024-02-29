Madhya Pradesh: Final Survey Of Neemuch-Kota Rail Route Approved |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Ministry has given the green signal for the final survey of the anticipated Neemuch-Singoli-Rawatbhata-Kota railway route with the allocation of over Rs 5 crore for the project. The official confirmation, dated February 27, was issued by joint director of gati shakti, Abhishek Jagawat, from the Railway Board in New Delhi.

The directive has been forwarded to the general manager of West Central Railway in Jabalpur for further action. The significance of this development is amplified by its timing and coming just days after Prime Minister Modi laid the virtual foundation stone for the redevelopment plan of Mandsaur and Neemuch railway stations.

Emphasising the significance of these railway projects in bolstering the development of the parliamentary constituency, MP Sudhir Gupta highlighted the invaluable contribution of Indian Railways in ushering in progress across the entire Mandsaur-Neemuch region.

Highlighting the government's unwavering commitment to development across all sectors, the MP lauded the efforts of the PM. Modi government in the country is strongly committed to development in every sector. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the residents of Neemuch district.

Dispute Between Farmers And Traders Halts Crop Auction

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A heated dispute erupted between farmers and traders at the agricultural produce market in Agar on Thursday, bringing the auction process to a standstill. The altercation began when farmer Mukesh Yadav accused a trader of unfair practices, including repeatedly emptying his trolley and allegedly manhandling him.

The situation escalated quickly, with a large number of farmers gathering to close the market gate and halt the auction proceedings. Some farmers even blocked the road at Cantonment Naka, causing a temporary traffic jam. Authorities swiftly intervened, with additional SP Nisha Reddy and deputy collector Sarvesh Yadav arriving at Cantonment Naka to resolve the situation.

After about 20 minutes, the roadblock was cleared, and the auction resumed. Currently, the auction work remains suspended as farmers are demanding an apology from the trader and the cancellation of his licence. Market administrators are actively engaged in efforts to reconcile the conflicting parties and restore normalcy to the market.